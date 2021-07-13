Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Up 604.7% in June

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,700 shares, an increase of 604.7% from the June 15th total of 338,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.
RYDAF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,813. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $22.16.
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile
