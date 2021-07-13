Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Up 604.7% in June

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,700 shares, an increase of 604.7% from the June 15th total of 338,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

RYDAF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,813. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

