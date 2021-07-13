Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ROYMY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

