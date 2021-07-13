Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 806.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ROYL stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 32,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,559. Royale Energy has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

