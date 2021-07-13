Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 806.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ROYL stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 32,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,559. Royale Energy has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09.
Royale Energy Company Profile
