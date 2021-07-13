Ruler Protocol (RULER) Market Cap Reaches $106,054.83

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $106,054.83 and approximately $113,892.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.36 or 0.00087389 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00110145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00159709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,496.24 or 0.99888520 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.71 or 0.00961237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.