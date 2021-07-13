Rupee (RUP) Trading Down 74.7% Over Last Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 74.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $29,946.48 and $44.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00055681 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000713 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,908,050 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

