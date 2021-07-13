Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

RUSHA stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

RUSHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.