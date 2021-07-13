Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

