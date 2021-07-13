Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUTH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 692,977 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,727,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,162,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $801.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.