RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Up 950.0% in June

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,442. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.76. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.9081 per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RWEOY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.