S4FE (S4F) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.60 Million

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, S4FE has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. One S4FE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. S4FE has a total market cap of $5.60 million and $11,334.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.93 or 0.00814230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005509 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

