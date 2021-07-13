Sabre Co. (NYSE:SABR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sabre Co. (NYSE:SABR) will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.63). Sabre reported earnings of ($1.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00.

Sabre stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,481,839. Sabre has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

