SAFE DEAL Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00008200 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.73 million and $239,185.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00110061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00159371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,445.45 or 0.99962210 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.00961393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002825 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 675,627 coins and its circulating supply is 648,485 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.