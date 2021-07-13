Safe Haven Hits Market Cap of $11.04 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $11.04 million and $3.60 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.47 or 0.00885663 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

