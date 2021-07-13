SAFE2 (SAFE2) Market Capitalization Tops $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00041617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00114254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00152486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,363.30 or 1.00170630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.59 or 0.00933471 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

