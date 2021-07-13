SafeInsure Reaches Market Cap of $99,197.43 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 34.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 43.3% lower against the dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $99,197.43 and approximately $207.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022913 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003442 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001389 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,119,223 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.