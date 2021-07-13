SafePal (SFP) One Day Volume Tops $8.68 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. SafePal has a total market cap of $74.87 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafePal has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00052198 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002388 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002891 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

