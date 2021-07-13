Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €146.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €146.00 ($171.76) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s previous close.

SAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €126.73 ($149.09).

EPA:SAF traded down €3.24 ($3.81) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €116.68 ($137.27). The stock had a trading volume of 822,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €122.17. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

