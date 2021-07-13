SakeToken Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,749.00 (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. SakeToken has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $8,749.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SakeToken has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00051891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.37 or 0.00853096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005437 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 133,443,413 coins and its circulating supply is 99,021,473 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

