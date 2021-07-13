Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Raised to Market Perform at Raymond James

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of SBH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,870. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

