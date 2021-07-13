Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,392 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after acquiring an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after acquiring an additional 204,451 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,856,000 after acquiring an additional 74,101 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE:BURL opened at $330.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.79.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.