Samlyn Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after buying an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after acquiring an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,602,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,510,351. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

