Samlyn Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.56. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

