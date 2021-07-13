Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after purchasing an additional 204,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,178,000 after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $123.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.75. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 398,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,682,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,489. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

