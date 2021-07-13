Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Hyatt Hotels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after buying an additional 43,491 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $9,072,000. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.47 EPS for the current year.

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.