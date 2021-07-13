Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases 1,993 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $5,561,600.00. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,700 shares of company stock worth $26,383,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $261.79 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $171.28 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.84. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

