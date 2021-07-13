Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.88. Sands China shares last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 53,351 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

