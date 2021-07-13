SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.20.
SAP traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.56. 35,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,879. The firm has a market cap of $183.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.86. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SAP by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SAP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
