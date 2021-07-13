SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.56. 35,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,879. The firm has a market cap of $183.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.86. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SAP by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SAP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.