Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Gap Down to $26.15

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $25.51. Sapiens International shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 709 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

