Sarissa Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,697,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,332,000. Gilead Sciences makes up 16.7% of Sarissa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sarissa Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of Gilead Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

GILD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.13. The company had a trading volume of 210,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,795. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

