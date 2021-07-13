Sarissa Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 707,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,472,000. Vor Biopharma accounts for 2.9% of Sarissa Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sarissa Capital Management LP owned about 1.90% of Vor Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $46,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $23,705,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $49,706,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $1,790,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOR stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

