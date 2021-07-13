Sarissa Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,005,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078,600 shares during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics comprises 6.2% of Sarissa Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sarissa Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.76% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $64,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,929,000 after buying an additional 1,475,727 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after purchasing an additional 924,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after purchasing an additional 711,460 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,237,000.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. 11,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.45. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at $453,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $179,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.