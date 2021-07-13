Sarissa Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Sarissa Capital Management LP lowered its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147,300 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up about 9.5% of Sarissa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sarissa Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $99,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ALXN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.85. The stock had a trading volume of 31,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $186.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
