Sarissa Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Sarissa Capital Management LP lowered its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147,300 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up about 9.5% of Sarissa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sarissa Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $99,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALXN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.85. The stock had a trading volume of 31,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $186.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

