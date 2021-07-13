Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $481.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €481.00 ($565.88) and last traded at €490.00 ($576.47), with a volume of 5886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €477.50 ($561.76).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €393.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion and a PE ratio of 119.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.36.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

