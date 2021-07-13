SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,231 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up approximately 1.8% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of SBA Communications worth $158,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $297,815,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 585,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after buying an additional 543,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $123,257,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.45.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $331.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,887. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.78 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $332.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.69.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

