Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.88 ($9.27).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Schaeffler stock opened at €7.34 ($8.63) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €7.70. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

