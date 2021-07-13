Schroders (LON:SDR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,650 ($47.69). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,637 ($47.52), with a volume of 189,366 shares trading hands.

Separately, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,009.17 ($39.31).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,558.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48.

In other news, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total value of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 17,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,580 ($46.77), for a total transaction of £611,249.20 ($798,600.99). Insiders sold 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770 in the last three months.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

