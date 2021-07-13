Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,609.17

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,609.17 ($34.09) and traded as low as GBX 2,560 ($33.45). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,560 ($33.45), with a volume of 22,019 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,609.17. The stock has a market cap of £7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

