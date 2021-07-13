Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Acquires £182.05 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) insider Richard Keers bought 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,641 ($47.57) per share, for a total transaction of £182.05 ($237.85).

Richard Keers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of Schroders stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total value of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58).

On Monday, May 10th, Richard Keers purchased 7 shares of Schroders stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, for a total transaction of £251.79 ($328.97).

LON:SDR traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,658 ($47.79). 283,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,775. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,558.01. The stock has a market cap of £10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.62. Schroders plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Separately, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price objective on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,009.17 ($39.31).

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

