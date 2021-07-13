Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,859.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 323.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 201,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 74,937 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 384,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

