Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

SCHM traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.78. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $79.58.

