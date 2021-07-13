Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,687,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,847 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $103,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461,332 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after purchasing an additional 763,540 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,126,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,095. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.31. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $62.82.

