Scott E. Huckins Sells 73,324 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NYSE:STKL) Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NYSE:STKL) CFO Scott E. Huckins sold 73,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $916,550.00.

Shares of NYSE STKL opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

