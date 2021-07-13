ScPrime (SCP) Price Down 36.1% Over Last Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $5,424.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001907 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00044087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,076,072 coins and its circulating supply is 36,392,461 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.