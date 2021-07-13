Scrypta (LYRA) Trading 19.1% Lower This Week

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $206,449.71 and $7.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,262,194 coins and its circulating supply is 17,462,194 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

