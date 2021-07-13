Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,609 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its stake in shares of SEA by 65.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 1,694 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.58.

SEA stock opened at $275.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $101.70 and a 1 year high of $297.75. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.84 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

