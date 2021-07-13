Sean Foley Sells 2,287 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NYSE:PMBC) Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NYSE:PMBC) EVP Sean Foley sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $19,782.55.

PMBC opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $9.45.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.