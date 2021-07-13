Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Buy Rating for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $220.34 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $221.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.