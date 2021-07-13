SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Purchased by MIK Capital LP

MIK Capital LP increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for about 1.8% of MIK Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MIK Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,316,141 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.45. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.79.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

