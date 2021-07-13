Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SOMLY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 44,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,273. Secom has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.65.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Secom will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

