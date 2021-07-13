Secret Trading 10.2% Lower This Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003028 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $68.80 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Secret has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.00380221 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.12 or 0.01567994 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 188,331,031 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

